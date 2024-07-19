5 best ice cream places in Zagreb

In summer, nothing quite beats the heat like a good ice cream. Here are five of the best spots to grab yourself a classic treat while visiting the Croatian capital.

Amelie

With three locations in the city centre, Amelie insists on authentic ingredients for its pastries and ice cream. It takes great pains to emphasise that its Belgian chocolate comes from Belgium, its pistachios from Vienna while its ingredients for macarons hail from France. Alongside Amelie’s cake and sweet pastry collection is its name-brand ice cream, with its pistachio flavour most famous for satisfying its many regular customers.

Where: Vlaška 2, Vlaška 6, Duknovićeva 4

When: Daily 8am-10pm (Vlaška 6, Duknovićeva 4); Daily 9am-9pm (Vlaška 2)

b041

This place has been a revered destination in Zagreb for many years. Special not only for its high-quality ice cream – including vegan-friendly flavours – it offers convivlal outdoor seating on its terrace. The decor evokes Zagreb’s vibe in the 70s and 80s, and while the number in its name – 041 – is a reference to the capital’s area code while it was a part of Yugoslavia.

Where: Masarykova 25

When: Mon-Fri 8am-midnight, Sat-Sun 9am-midnight

Cookie Factory

Styling itself as an American dessert shop, the Cookie Factory has been an incredibly popular fixture for the sweet-toothed in the Croatian capital. Customers can enjoy their ice cream by itself, or on top of one of its many brownie dishes. If you’re looking for a gift for a special someone, various cookies, biscuits, cakes and brownies are available for purchase in gift-box combinations – and taking the little ones to this spot is sure to buy beleaguered parents a few moments' peace.

Where: Antuna Nemčića 8

When: Daily 8am-10pm

Jan Bantić/Time Out Croatia

Millennium

Located on Zagreb’s bustling cafe/restaurant-dominated street Bogovićeva, Millennium offers extensive terrace seating that is completely apart from any and all nearby road traffic. It is cooled by periodic spraying of refreshing water, evaporating quickly in the heat, and the parlour doubles as a cocktail bar providing a perfect two-for-one spot dead in the city centre.

Where: Bogovićeva 7

When: Mon-Thur 8am-midnight, Fri-Sat 8am-1am, Sun 9am-midnight

Sisters Kurtoš

Following two original locations set up in Prague and Ljubljana, Zagreb finally got its very own Sisters Kurtoš bakery and pâtisserie in the spring of 2024. The Slovenian business focuses on elegant presentation of upscale ice creams, cakes, and – its signature item – kürtőskalács, a Transylvanian sweet dessert fixture adored throughout Central and Eastern Europe.

Where: Milana Amruša 1

When: Daily 1pm-10pm