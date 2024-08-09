5 best terrace bars in Zagreb

In a city where socialising outdoors is the norm, it takes something special to stand out. Here are five of Zagreb’s best options for those who like their drinks and chatter alfresco.

Bacchus

Right in the heart of town, Bacchus jazz bar has a beautiful and unexpectedly serene terrace. Shrouded by overhanging trees, the stone floor of this bar’s terrace makes for a cosy catch-up spot a stone’s throw from the capital’s main train station. Lucky guests will be able to snatch Zagreb's prime real estate – the intimate corner at the far end with benches and cushions, or the group seating table right by the entrance to the bar’s interior. Bacchus, Trg Kralja Tomislava 16 (reopens August 19).

Caffe Bar A''e

Caffe Bar A’e (Radićeva)



Located on the incline approaching the Upper Town, Caffe Bar A’e on Radićeva has an intimate view over the rooftops of Zagreb. Offering quality drinks too, it's a pretty unbeatable combination. Note that A’e has two locations, the other south of the Sava in Novi Zagreb. This one opens six days a week from 10am, Mondays from 4pm. Caffe Bar A'e, Radićeva 54.

Gin Garden

Alternatively known as a 'Most Unusual Garden', perhaps because it's otherwise sponsored by Scotland's best-known gin, this leafy locale towards the river offers a classy alfresco experience. While any spot on its terrace is worthwhile, the centrepiece and selling point is its treehouse seating – though it’s a competitive sport to claim it. Get there nice and early and secure a drink with a unique view. Gin Garden, Horvaćanska cesta 3.

Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

Krivi Put

If it's something more alternative you're after, Krivi Put ('Wrong Way') might be closer to the right speed. A small (yet, in its own right, comfy and enjoyable) interior plays second fiddle to a basic yet popular courtyard. A series of benches and high tables ten minutes from the main square offers visitors a lively group setting. Coming to life in summer, it attracts locals of every stripe, putting terrace tables at a premium. Krivi Put, Savska cesta 14.

Program

A five-minute walk from the main square, Program’s outdoor seating lines pedestrianised Martićeva, situated in Zagreb’s design district. Parallel to a lovely green footpath, tables under umbrellas alongside trimmed hedges offer a great vantage point to sip iced coffee while dog-spotting in the capital. Program, Martićeva 14F.