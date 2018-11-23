News / Transport & Travel

Nine beautiful castles to visit in Croatia this winter

By Time Out contributors Posted: Friday November 23 2018, 10:10am

Varaždin Castle
© D. Bajurin

Croatia's ancient castles look pretty at any time of year. But there's something extra special about catching them in winter. Perhaps its seeing their grand fortifications, originally built for defense, once again embattled, only this time it's against the elements and not invaders. Or perhaps it's just that everything looks prettier covered in a blanket of pure white snow?  

Trakošćan Castle, Varaždin County

Ozalj Castle, Ozalj

Trsat Castle, Rijeka

Bosiljevo Castle, Karlovac County

Stara Sušica Castle, Gorski Kotar
Bosiljevo Castle, Bosiljevo
Samobor Castle, Samobor
Pejačević Castle, Našice
Čakovec Castle, Čakovec
