A long, hot summer predicted for Croatia

Long term weather forecasts released in the past week predict another long, hot summer for Croatia. While the next few months look unsettled for some (elsewhere in Europe, storms and drought are predicted), summer in Croatia looks as though it will be yet another filled with sunshine.

Croatia's summer is usually one of the most reliable in Europe, with hot sunny days lasting from spring right until mid-autumn. Over recent years, people taking advantage of the warm weather and warm waters have been seen swimming in the Adriatic as late as October.

The long term forecast was published by reliable source AccuWeather. The company is 58-years-old and has a substantial reputation for the accuracy of its global weather predictions.

