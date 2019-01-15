A long suspension bridge is being built over the Krka river canyon

Krka National Park hopes to entice adventure-seekers to the 75km-long river with freshly announced plans for a high suspension bridge. The park is set to build a nerve-rackingly high bridge over the river canyon, connecting the medieval fortresses of Nečven and Trošenm, reports Croatia Week.

The 800-metre-long waterfall of Skradinski buk, the picture-postcard main draw of the Krka National Park, leaves onlookers in awe with its 17-step series of cascades. Holidaymakers dip in its pure pools beneath waters crashing down from 45 metres over their heads. But this key attraction, surrounded by boardwalks for easy access, is only one of many in this most versatile and surprising of Croatia’s eight National Parks.

The plans revealed today suggest the bridge will be 462.5 metres long - the third longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world.

The wiggly walkway is designed as a path for pedestrians as well as a viewpoint to admire the natural surroundings.