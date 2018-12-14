Annual gaming expo PlayDay hits Zagreb tomorrow

The centre of Zagreb will become the focus of the Croatian gaming scene tomorrow, Saturday 15 December, as the annual PlayDay gaming expo hits town. This year sponsored by Croatian phone company Tele2, PlayDay will see gamers of every generation descend on Kino Europa to play some of the most famous and popular games of the day.

FIFA 19, two versions of Battle Royale, Fortnite, PUBG Mobile and Just Dance are among the biggest of the games that will be available to play for free. There will be competitions run between gaming crews and individuals during the expo, with some games - the finals in particular - projected on large screens in the Kino Europa foyer for spectators.



Enthusiastic gamers are advised to go online and register for entry to the competitions, with qualification also available online, although places remain for those who have not previously registered or qualified for competition. All you need to do is turn up at Kino Europa as close to its 10am opening as you can, with qualifications beginning 30 minutes later. The expo will also feature a quiz and displays of the latest technology to impact the gaming industry



