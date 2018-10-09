Applebum launch new music festival in Croatia in 2019

UK party organisers Applebum have announced they will be holding a festival in Croatia in 2019. Their Applebum Festival: The Beach Beyond, which will take place between 18 and 22 July 2019, becomes the newest addition to the calendar of festivals that take place near Tisno, Murter, throughout the summer season.

The festival will offer five days of urban, soul and electronic music and will perhaps fill part of the position vacated by Soundwave Festival, which held their last event at the site in summer 2018. Summer 2018 saw the addition of Hospital Records' drum n' bass-based festival to the series of events in Tisno.

Applebum is one of the largest hip-hop and R&B parties in the UK and is named after a song by legendary hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest. Soundwave Festival organisers are also partially involved in the new event.