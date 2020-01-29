Arena Centar Zagreb the biggest (and one of the busiest) shopping malls in Croatia

Following the renovation and opening of its Arena Park area, Arena Centar Zagreb has become the biggest shopping mall complex in Croatia. The mall's end of year report for 2019 recorded unprecedented business results with the mall having received 10 million visits.

Arena Centar Zagreb was expanded in 2018 and its Arena Park area built in 2019. While there are larger mall buildings in Croatia, the edition of this new section now makes Arena Centar Zagreb the largest overall mall complex in the country.





Arena Centar Zagreb is located to the south-west of Zagreb city centre, south of the river Sava, in Remetinec and is easily reachable by public transport. In summer, the mall is a popular one-stop choice for tourists in Zagreb who want to pick up last-minute essentials, cosmetics and clothes before heading to the coast.