Art Park will return to Zagreb with fab street art this summer

Loved by locals and tourists alike, Zagreb's Art Park spectacle is set to return to the city's Ribnjak Park this summer.

This year's Art Park will kick off with an epic opening lasting from Friday, June 19 to Sunday, June 21.

The musical opening of the festival will begin with tunes chosen by Jeff Jarunski and Kune. Band Ljetno kino will take the stage on June 20, as visitors groove along and admire the open-air street art exhibition. On June 21, which is World Music Day, noted street musician Matt Shaft will perform with his violin.

Art Park's organisers (some of which are local artists) recently spearheaded the redecorating of hundreds of metres of walls across Opatovina. Their next venture is this year's edition of Art Park - the festival's fifth.

Among many unique works, the festival will present "Kauboji, pištolji i feminizam (meaning Cowboys, pistols and feminism) by Marin Remić, "Ćilimi za chill" (meaning Carpets for chill) by Tihomir Krlec, and "Crvena Sonja" (meaning Red Sonja) by Boris Bare.

The work "Planet ili plastika" (meaning Planet or plastic), encompassing five sculptures made from donated plastic bags, will peek out from the treetops scattered across the park. This work is by sculptor Ivo Gašparić and fits into Art Park 2020's overall focus on ecology and recycling.

After the opening weekend, and through September 6, Art Park will host expert-led art workshops for adults and children, music and film evenings, collaborations with Animafest and kids' film school Frooom, morning yoga classes by Yoga Space studio, activities by Zelena akcija, table tennis, and much more.

Art Park 2020 will be held with the help of the Zagreb Tourist Board, the City of Zagreb, as well as the support of friends and sponsors of the festival such as Pivovara Medvedgrad, Pipi, Badel, Jamnica, JUB boje, Graffitishop.hr, HSM informatika, Acer, dm, Next Bike, Fraktura, and Floraart.

The festival will last from June 19 to September 6 this year.

