Stargazers gather for Messier Marathon at Višnjan Observatory

Stargazers will follow the path of eminent French astronomer Charles Messier in one marathon overnight session at the Istrian landmark

The historic observatory outside Višnjan in Istria is hosting a unique event this week. The Messier Marathon not only brings together astronomers of all ages and backgrounds but celebrates the eminent French comet chaser Charles Messier.

Observing the great six-tailed comet of 1744 as a boy, Messier was employed the French Navy and gained fame under Napoleon. He is remembered for his astronomical catalogue of 110 star clusters and nebulae.

This weekend, on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, practising and junior astronomers can follow Messier’s trail by picking out all 110 celestial bodies in his catalogue over a single night. The event begins with lectures at the observatory from 4.30pm on the Saturday, before the stargazing starts in earnest at 7.30pm.

There will be meal just after midnight, then the search ends at 5.30am on Sunday. Sleeping quarters will be provided, with rest scheduled from 6am, then lunch, then a group photo.

