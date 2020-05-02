Award-winning Pula rotary will glow blue to support Istria's COVID-19 combat

As of today, May 2, there are no positive cases of coronavirus in the entire county of Istria.

So, in support of the region's fight against the epidemic, a rotary in the Pula neighborhood of Šijana will glow blue. Blue has been designated as the colour of fighting and defeating the coronavirus in the county.

The project, initiated by the Civil Protection Headquarters of the County of Istria, was eagerly accepted by the City of Pula. Enabling the rotary's new light is a collaboration between the City of Pula, award-winning lighting designer Dean Skira and Lumenart, a lighting seller in Pula.

For a previous sculptural light installation (video below) by Dean Skira, the Šijana rotary won International Association of Lighting Designers' 'Special Citation' award for 2018 in Chicago.

