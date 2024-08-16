Beat the heat in Zagreb with a trip to Mrežnica

With scorching temperatures throughout Croatia, many are looking for ways to cool off while avoiding the crowds on the coast. A popular alternative for those in Zagreb is a day-trip dip in the Mrežnica river.

It stretches 63 kilometres before flowing into the Korana just south of the city of Karlovac. The cascading river has a total of 93 waterfalls creating a number of idyllic spots for potential swimmers to choose from, though some popular spots include the Duga Resa town beach and Otok Ljubavi ('Island of Love'), both about an hour’s drive from Zagreb.

Perfect for swimming and water-related activities, from kayaking to rafting, the banks of the Mrežnica river are also lined with restaurants, cafés and camping sites, making it either an ideal day trip or a fun spot for an active weekend's adventure.

One destination worthy of specific mention is the Jungle Bar near Belavići station, 90 minutes from Zagreb by train, with SUP boards and canoes available for use, plus other activities by the water. Easy access by rail makes it accessible for those in the capital without a car.