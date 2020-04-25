News / Sport & Fitness

Bill Belichick, champion football coach with Croatian roots, gets pupstaged

By Lara Rasin Posted: Saturday April 25 2020, 11:05pm

Stars are usually born during the annual draft of the United States National Football League (NFL) and this year is no exception. The 2020 NFL draft was moved from Las Vegas to the virtual world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, lasting from April 23-25, is airing digitally with coaches and all involved personnel tuning in via video. 

New England Patriots' head coach of 20 years Bill Belichick is the league's most successful - with six superbowl wins. He's also Croatian, with roots in the town of Draganić near Karlovac. Last night when Belichick's video stream aired, viewers received a delightful surprise. Instead of the coach, his dog Nike appeared as the title 'Bill Belichick - Head Coach' flashed across some of the United States' largest news programs. 

Nike is an Alaskan Klee Kai adopted by Belichick and his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday two years ago. Since Friday night, Nike has become the NFL's newest celebrity, and a social media sensation. His Instagram account skyrocketed with over 10,000 followers since the broadcast. 

10K!!! Nike is howling over all the support & great comments! Thanks so much! He was just “doing his job”! 🐾

Good luck to Nike and Coach Belichick in the upcoming football season!
