Biopic of basketball star Dražen Petrović fills cinemas across Croatia

After record advance sales, the biopic of the Croatian basketball legend Dražen Petrović has filled cinemas nationwide since its release on October 31.

Due to be shown across former Yugoslavia, in Sarajevo, Ljubljana and Belgrade, in the coming weeks, the Croatian, Slovenian and Serbian co-production Dražen portrays the NBA star whose life was cut short by a car crash at the age of 28.

A three-time Olympic medallist, initially with Yugoslavia and then Croatia, Petrović was one of the first European players to make his mark in the NBA. He remains Croatia’s biggest sporting legend, his statue gracing the spot where he starred for Cibona in Zagreb, his grave a place of pilgrimage in the national cemetery of Mirogoj.

Danilo Šerbedžija’s biopic follows the player’s journey from his conventional childhood in Šibenik to stardom in New Jersey.