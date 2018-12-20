British Airways launch first flight between central London and Split

British Airways have announced a new route from London to Split. The new flight will run three times a week from London City Airport to Split. The route is particularly great news for Croatians wishing to visit London, as London City Airport is the most centrally located airport in the metropolis (all other airports that service London - Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton - are located on the city's outskirts). The new service begins in June 2019. Return flights between the cities will run on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, and with the flight lasting under two and a half hours, opens up the potential of both cities as possible weekend break destinations.