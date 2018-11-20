Cat show at Zagreb's Westgate was purrfect

This weekend, Zagreb's Westgate Shopping City played host to an international cat show. Organised by the Croatian Felinology Association, six countries were invited to present their beest cats to judges and visitors.







Four foreign judges voted for the prettiest of the prettiest, in four categories covering different breeds. All cats were vaccinated and had passed a necessary veterinary control, allowing them to be petted by visitors.







Organisers held a 'Black Cat Show' on Saturday, asking owners to dress up as black cats, with moustache, ears and tail. The ultimate winner, the most beautiful cat as voted for by the visiting audience, was announced on Sunday.







Text by Petra Vuka. Photographs by Kristina Uremović