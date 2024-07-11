Catch 3x3 Basketball in the heart of Zagreb

After games in Hvar and Umag, the PRO 3x3 Basketball Tour is coming to Zagreb for two days of competitive entertainment on July 12-13. Being staged on Trg Kralja Tomislava, the square across from the main train station, the event promises high-quality displays of one of the Olympics’ latest sports. 3x3 Basketball made its Olympic debut behind closed doors at Tokyo 2020, and will be seen by live crowds for the very first time in Paris later this month.



3x3 Basketball is a variation on the classic game played with one hoop in a half-court setup. Matches last a total of ten minutes or until one team hits 21 points. Each side consists of three players, as the name suggests, plus one substitute, and they get 12 seconds to attack, in turns, with no breaks after scoring.

Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL

Day one – July 12 – will see the group games for the men’s competition, with the winners of this category crowned on day two, July 13. Saturday also features the women’s competition and Kids’ Day.

This is the third edition of the PRO 3x3 Tour in Croatia and is so far its most successful, drawing its largest and most enthusiastic crowds to date. The organisers, backed by the Croatian National Tourist Board, hope to entertain spectators, as well as educate them on the rapidly growing dynamic game, with a real competitive element to the contest. The best teams of the tour will play out a Grand Final in Šibenik in August, with the winner qualifying for a spot in the World Masters Tour event to be held in Amsterdam this October.

Admission for spectators is free of charge.

Where: Trg Kralja Tomislava

When: July 12-13, from 6pm