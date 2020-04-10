Children across Croatia can now take part in a virtual Easter egg hunt

Every year for Easter, Sveti Ivan Zelina Tourist Board (a town in Zagreb county) and non-profit organisation Srce ('Heart'), an association for disabled children, people with disabilities and their families, team up. Their goal? Organising an exciting Easter egg hunt for kids. However, due to the situation with Covid -19, this year's event won't take place in person.

The will still go on, online - and they're taking it to a national level, inviting children living in all parts of Croatia to participate.

Find out how to join in on the fun (until April 13) with these instructions from the tourist board:

'We're on a hunt - we are looking for the most beautiful Easter egg!

Unlike previous years, this year will be hunting from the comfort of our own homes!

Show us your colorful handicrafts.

You can draw, glue, crochet, sew, knit, paint and anything else you can think of 😊

We don't care if the egg is real, wooden, plastic ... just be creative.

Whether it hangs on a branch or sits hard boiled in a basket - there are no rules.

Fun for the whole family.

Send us photos of your imaginative Easter eggs by April 13!

Email: tzg@zelina.hr

We will reward your creativity with a voucher worth 300,00kn

The rules are simple: the first five Easter eggs with the most likes will enter the finals, and then the creative committee will select the most beautiful egg 😊

Each participant can send a maximum of 3 Easter egg photos.

For more information, contact tzg@zelina.hr or 01 / 2061-808

Stay home, stay safe, be creative, you are loved by members of 'Srce' and the Sveti Ivan Zelina Tourist Board.

#ostanidoma ('#stayhome') #budikreativan ('#becreative') #obiteljskazabava ('#familyfun') #uskrs ('#easter') #najljepšapisanica ('#mostbeautifuleasteregg') #visitsvetiivanzelina'