Čikat campsite on Lošinj gets White Flag for its beach

Čikat campsite, located in a popular cove for camping and beach activities on the island of Lošinj, has been awarded a White Flag for its beach. Internationally-recognised, the White Flag is the highest award given to a beach for cleanliness. The Čikat campsite is the first campsite in Croatia to attain the White Flag status.







Located on the west side of Lošinj island, a short 10 minutes walk from the town of Mali Lošinj, Čikat is the bay around which many of the island's finest hotels are located. The Srebrna Bay section is used both by hotel guests and other holidaymakers but is actually on the site of the island's well known Čikat campsite, which is maintained by the Jadranka Hotel Group. The campsite is located within the pine forest by the side of the bay and also famously holds the much-loved Čikat Aquapark.







Efforts had been made in order to help the campsite achieve the status for its beach. Divers from the Global Underwater Awareness Association had previously spent time cleaning its seabed. Srebrna Bay became the fifth of Jadranka Hotel Group's locations on Lošinj to have been awarded an environmental protection award. The others include Hotel Bellevue and Boutique Hotel Alhambra, also located in Čikat, plus the Vitality Hotel Punta Beach in Veli Lošinj.







Though famous for their luxury hotel and villa accommodation, Jadranka Hotel Group also runs four of the best-loved campsites in this distinct region, which are collectively branded together as Camping Cres & Lošinj. Čikat campsite is the largest of the four.



