Coen brothers retrospective this week at Kino Kinoteka

Zagreb's Kino Kinoteka this week celebrates the films of the Coen brothers. The American siblings, who write, direct and produce their films jointly, are two of the country's most important filmmakers of the last three decades and have been nominated for 13 Academy Awards.



The retrospective begins on Tuesday 14 May with one of their earliest hits, the 1987 comedy 'Raising Arizona'. Nicholas Cage and Holly Hunter are brilliant as an unlikely couple who steal a baby, as are supporting cast members John Goodman and Frances McDormand (Joel Coen's wife). On Wednesday 15 May, one of the most underrated of gangster movies, 'Miller's Crossing' sees the Italian and Irish mafias go head-to-head with stars Albert Finney, Gabriel Byrne, and John Turturro playing the leads.



Thursday 16 May sees Billy Bob Thornton take the title role in 2001's 'The Man Who Wasn't There', a tale of ambition, blackmail, embezzlement and their consequences. The following night, John Turturro and John Goodman star in 1991's 'Barton Fink', the tale of a writer with writer's block whose circumstances spin out of control.



The retrospective ends on Saturday 18 May with one of the Coens best-loved movies, 'The Big Lebowski' (pictured). In this timeless 1998 crime comedy, Jeff Bridges stars as 'The Dude', a flâneur who gets violently sucked into a kidnapping plot thanks to a case of mistaken identity. Another brilliant supporting cast this time includes John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, John Turturro, David Thewlis and Sam Elliott.



All films begin at 8pm and cost a bargain 15 kuna each.