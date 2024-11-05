Subscribe
Confectionery capital Opatija hosts Chocolate Festival

Elegant resort known for its cafés and coffeehouses celebrates everyone's favourite sweet treat this weekend

Peterjon Cresswell
Editor, Time Out Croatia
Opatija Chocolate Festival
Goran Kovacic/PIXSELL
The elegant Habsburg resort of Opatija is staging a three-day celebration of the world’s favourite guilty pleasure this weekend.

Croatia’s capital of confectionery, famed for its desserts and gooey cakes, is hosting the Chocolate Festival from Friday, November 8 to Sunday, November 10.  

As well as the Chocolate Magic event at the Gervais Centre near the Adriatic seafront, where experts will be giving presentations and artists will be designing sculptures crafted from the sweet substance, cafés and restaurants across town will be adding chocolate to seasonal recipes and dishes. Chocolate will be factored into massage treatments in Opatija’s renowned spa hotels.

A live music programme will also feature over the festival, the biggest event of its kind in Croatia.

For more information in English, see here.

