Crikvenica International Health Tourism conference 2018

The sixth annual CIHT Conference took place this year on 8th and 9th November in Crikvenica, Vinodol, near Rijeka in the Primorje-Gorski Kotar county. The first Crikvenica International Health Tourism Conference was held in 2013 to mark the 125th anniversary of tourism in Crikvenica. Since then, it has grown to become one of the key annual conference events on health tourism within Croatia. The two-day conference gathered together over 150 management level professionals from the worlds of medicine and tourism, both domestic and international. The conference took place at Hotel Omorika, with views of the Adriatic ocean and of the island Krk and was presented by the Tourist Board of Crikvenica, Thalassotherapia Crikvenica and Kvarner Health Tourism Cluster, with the cooperation of the Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Opatija, University of Rijeka.





Crikvenica



Primorje-Gorski Kotar county, frequently referred to as Kvarner, is well known as a traditional destination for medical and health tourism. The Kvarner town of Opatija can rightfully claim to be the first destination of modern tourism in Croatia; it was connected, by rail, to the heart of the Austro-Hungarian empire in the 1870s. By this time the town was already a destination for sections of the empire's elite, but after the railway opened Opatija gained a widespread reputation as a wonderful overland getaway, catered for by opulent hotels, which held a strong accent on health and wellness. Royalty from all over Europe, both major and minor, could be found taking advantage of its spa baths, shoreline walks and sea air.





Hotel Omorika Crikvenica



The tradition and strong reputation for health and wellness tourism in Kvarner has only continued to expand since then. To demonstrate this, at CIHT 2018, following the lectures presented on the first day of the conference, attendees were on the next day taken on a tour of some of the best health institutions in the Kvarner region, demonstrating the county's advances and capabilities in the field. Speakers at this year's event included Sherene Azli, CEO Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, Claudia Mika, founder and CEO of Temos International, Iulia-Maria Apostu, digital project manager at France Surgery, Carine Briat-Hilaire, CEO and co-founder of France Surgery, Ilan Geva, president of Ilan Geva & friends, USA, Ognjen Bagatin, CEO of Poliklinika Bagatin, Daniel Coulton-Shaw, co-founder of GCR – Global Clinic Rating and co-founder of Smile Clinic Slovakia, Michael Wallace, a medical spa & wellness expert, consultant and lecturer and Martina Viduka, clinic relationship manager at Qunomedical.