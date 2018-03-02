Croatia awarded two new Michelin Stars

Michelin has just given out a fresh batch of shiny new stars, and Croatia is the recipient of two new awards.

Dubrovnik's 360 and Sibenik's Pelegrini are Michelin-starred kitchens that made the critic's shortlist this year. In 2016, Croatia was awarded it's very first gastronomic award at Monte in Rovinj. The country now proudly possesses three Michelin stars, the ultimate culinary accolade.

Set within the great walls of Dubrovnik with impressive views over the port, 360 blends its historical setting with a progressive, forward-thinking menu. Dishes change constantly but 360 is particularly skilled with seafood, modern Mediterranean dishes and innovations of Croatian classics. Without being too stuffy or formal, they pride themselves on providing a casual vibe where creative cuisine takes centre stage.

Hands down the nicest place to eat in central Šibenik, at Pelligrini, diners opt for the 400kn degustation menu. Outside, the view could hardly be bettered, with tables on the stone steps overlooking the cathedral and a lovely terrace on the roof of the Bunari, the medieval water cistern building, complete with carved well-heads.

