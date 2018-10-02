Croatia is one of the most popular destinations on Instagram

It seems that visitors to Croatia want to let all of their social media followers know exactly where they are holidaying. Social research by UK holiday company TUI has revealed that Croatia is the most popular rising destination to be tagged on Instagram in the summer of 2018. The company undertook a survey to find out which were the most popular destination hashtags used on the social media platform throughout this year.

Greece, Croatia and Cyprus are credited as being 2018's most popular destinations to be tagged. The survey by TUI shows a significant increase in European destination hashtags between the first and second quarter of this year. Greece secured most mentions on Instagram, securing over 1.4 million hashtags between May and July, but Croatia came a close second with over 759,000 Instagram mentions in the same period. This a considerable increase, 270 percent no less, compared to Instagram mentions for Croatia in the period of January – March 2018. Third ranked Cyprus had over 249,000 mentions on Instagram, a 77 percent increase.

In the often fast-moving world of social media platform trends, Instagram has emerged as one of the new leaders. It hit one billion users in summer 2018 with some 500 million people using it every day. Got an ace photo of Croatia you'd love to share? Get tagging #timeoutcroatia for a chance to be featured on our Instagram page.