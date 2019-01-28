Croatia gains more routes from Air Serbia in 2019

Air Serbia has announced two new routes into Croatia for 2019. The national air carrier will this year operate lines to both Rijeka and Zadar from the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

The flight to Zadar will offer tourists a route to the Croatian seaside during the holiday season and opens up the Adriatic coast to visitors all over the globe, as Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport is a major international transportation hub. The flight between Belgrade and Rijeka will operate year round.

Air Serbia already flies routes to Dubrovnik, Split and Pula in the summer season. The new line to Rijeka joins their flight to Zagreb in being a year-round option. In 2019 Air Serbia will, therefore, operate more than 30 flights a week into Croatian airports during the summer season. In the offseason, the new Rijeka route takes their number of flights to 12 per week.