Croatia is set to experience its hottest days of the summer today and tomorrow. Temperatures will reach 40 degrees in Dalmatia, with both the coastal areas and inland Dalmatia being affected. The hottest place will be Knin, one of the largest cities of inland Dalmatia, which is located some 50 kilometres inland from Šibenik.

The high temperatures will not be the heatwave's sole facet. Accompanying the spike in temperatures will be humid air conditions and a distinct absence of wind, with no breeze offering respite from the heat.

While still hot, continental areas of Croatia such as Zagorje, Slavonia and inland Istria will experience less stifling conditions over these days. Visitors to the coast should remember to use sunscreen during these two days and would be advised to not remain in the sun continuously between the hours of 12 midday and 4pm.