Croatia gets first direct flights to USA in almost three decades

American Airlines have announced that from 7 June 2019 they will be operating a direct flight from the USA to Croatia. It is the first direct flight between the countries for almost three decades. The flight will run three times every week between Philadelphia and Dubrovnik within the summer season, ending on 21 September 2019.





Croatia has become an increasingly popular destination for those Americans who choose to holiday in Europe. However both they and the considerably large Croatian diaspora who live in America, have previously had to take a minimum of two flights between the countries. This new service, will make both tourist and business travel between the countries much quicker and easier, as the Boeing 767-300ER aircraft that will be used on the route boasts 28 business class flat-bed seats, 21 premium economy seats and 160 standard seats.





American Airlines is one of the world's largest passenger carriers. Its American Airlines Group is the holding company for both American Airlines and US Airways. Together with regional partners, (operating as American Eagle and US Airways Express), its airlines operate an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day, to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. In addition to its new regular service, the airline simultaneously announced new seasonal routes to Edinburgh in Scotland, Bologna in Italy and Germany's capital Berlin.