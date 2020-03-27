Croatia has new superheroes!

With exception of Osijek's Spajderman and the national football team, Croatia had very few real superheroes. Until now. With some of the strictest levels of movement in Europe implemented by authorities, members of the government have emerged as unlikely heroes for their protection of the population.



Alongside medical and healthcare staff, the heads of the Croatian Civil Protection Directorate are currently among the most praised and loved people in the country. They have been widely praised across all social media channels, not just for their results, but also because of their great communication skills.



One of their fans is 8-year-old Šimun, from a small village Nuštar in Slavonia, who drew the members of the directorate as superheroes. He sent a picture message to the directorate, letting them know that they are his heroes and repeated their 'stay at home' plea to the people. His drawing features Vili Beroš (health minister) as Superman and Davor Božinović (interior affairs minister) as The Flash. Perhaps the most flattering character, Batman, has been assigned to Krunoslav Capak (the director of the Croatian Institute of Public Health), while Alemka Markotić (the head of Zagreb's Clinic for Infectious Disease) was depicted as Wonder Woman.

© Općina Nuštar

The Minister of Health tourism himself called the boy in person and later commented on Facebook 'Dear Šimun, thank you. Take care of your loved ones, you are their shield and my hero'. The Interior Affairs minister also responded on Twitter, 'We will do everything to return childhood to our children. Thank you Šimun for your support, because of that we will never get tired'.