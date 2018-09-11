Croatia holds its second conference on year-round tourism

Following a successful debut year in 2017, Zagreb is set to host Croatia's second conference on year-round tourism. The Croatian Tourism 365 event will take place on Tuesday 25th September.

Croatian tourism is one of the country's great success stories, with numbers of visitors rising year upon year. But these successes occur only during 80 summer days. For the rest of the year, most tourist facilities remain unused. In the coastal area of Croatia, 86 million overnight stays happen, but only 4.8% of overnight stays occur in the whole of continental Croatia, with 2% of that taking place in the city of Zagreb.

This second year for the conference aims to present and discuss potentials, opportunities, positive practices and solutions for the development of year-round tourism across the whole of Croatia and to develop suggestions on how to stimulate and develop it.

As with last year, a number of domestic and foreign experts, including tourism ministers and lecturers, from countries like Slovenia, Portugal, Albania, Austria, Hungary, Italy, Serbia, Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina will attend and share their knowledge and positive experiences in discussion panels. The conference is expected to welcome attendees working in the tourism sector from throughout the whole country.