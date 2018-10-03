Croatia pushes for health and wellness to be their next success in tourism

Croatia is one of Europe's success stories when it comes to summer tourism. With the Croatian coast and islands already saturated with visitors during the sunny months, one ambition has always been to try and both extend the season and improve visitors numbers to continental Croatia. While the latter has partially been achieved by capital city Zagreb, which continues to experience a year upon year rise in traveler numbers, visitors numbers are slow to rise in the rest of continental Croatia and the season still sticks to the warmer months.

Now, the Zagreb and Croatian Tourist Boards are backing a plan to make Croatia and its capital city a centre of excellence for health and wellness tourism. The Croatian Tourist Board has just launched a campaign to promote the country as a destination for such, aiming the campaign initially to people in Germany, the UK, Austria, Slovenia, Italy and Switzerland. The campaign will run until 6 December and will target people via display advertising, adverts in print media, plus across social networks and platforms such as Facebook, Youtube and Instagram.