Croatian actor builds Christmas tree of wine corks... for Easter!

Whether isolation provided the opportunity to fulfil a lifelong ambition or whether he was just bored, we may have to guess. But, one Croatian actor has built a full size Christmas tree in his apartment. From wine corks. For Easter.

Vedran Mlikota, an actor who is known across Croatia and further still, built the Christmas tree from the corks of bottles which have passed through his apartment (although, he is keen to stress that not all of the bottles were drunk in the period since his self-isolating began).

© Vedran Mlikota

Vedran is known to children across the country as the voice of Shrek in three of the films dubbed into Croatian (international audiences will have caught his cameo in the widely-seen Serbian film 'Parada'). He is originally from Zagvozd, just inland from Brela and Baška Voda on the Makarska riviera, where he founded and directs the known 'Glumci u Zagvozdu' (Actors in Zagvozd) festival. A serial award-winner, he is a graduate of the Zagreb Academy of Theatre, Film and Television and an alumni of the Croatian National Theatre in Zagreb.

Clearly a wine enthusiast, and a creative one at that, we're not sure if Vedran shares his apartment with anyone but, if he does, they must be hoping the isolation ends soon lest a forest of trees springs up in time for Christmas.