Croatian coffee connoisseurs Cogito are opening a new outlet in Philidelphia

Exciting news for fans of Croatian third-wave coffee. Zagreb's homegrown coffee company Cogito are preparing to open their first outlet outside of Croatia. The new coffee shop and outlet will open this winter in Philadelphia. Cogito will be the first specialty Croatian coffee establishment to open in the USA.

Cogito started its journey some eight years ago when real coffee enthusiasts Hannah Powlison Belković and Matija Belković opened Cafe u Dvoristu in central Zagreb. Since that time they have added Matija Hrkać to the team and opened two more coffee shops in Zagreb, one in Dubrovnik and one in Zadar.

Cogito roast and blend their own coffee freshly on their premises. They offer six delicious single-origin coffees and two house blends, the Tesla, a light, caramelly everyday coffee and the 'Blackout', a darker, nuttier blend. Try them before they go stateside.