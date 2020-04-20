Croatian DJs prepare unique online party overlooking beautiful Kvarner bay

In a time when electronic music lovers can't physically attend concerts, devoted DJs are bringing the parties online.

Tonight, Rijeka-based artists Marina Karamarko and Ana Antonova have a special spectacle prepared which will include not only a two-hour concert, but also a marvelous view. The DJs will stream from a Rijeka rooftop showcasing a stunning panorama of Kvarner bay.

The party is spearheaded by Berlin-based record label Get Physical Music, currently releasing a series of EPs called 'Croatia Gets Physical' with some of the country's top DJs. The series' third edition came out on April 17, featuring new tracks by Ana Antonova, a Marina Karamarko remix of Tamo ('There') by Andrea Ljekaj and songs by Evren Ulusoy & Tome R.

Tune in live tonight, April 20, from 7pm-9pm via Facebook and YouTube. Vibe to bumping beats while feasting your eyes on the beautiful background.

Meet the artists...

MARINA KARAMARKO started her career in 2005 and has since become one of Croatia's most successful DJs and producers. The Rijeka-native artist has performed worldwide from Croatia, its surrounding countries and Ibiza, all the way to Colombia and America. Karamarko's characteristically deep and dark style has also gotten her listed by Beatport as an 'Electronic Music Visionary'. Karamarko has been running her own independent label, THANQ, for five years.

ANA ANTONOVA is originally from Krk island and settled in Rijeka a few years ago. Now a well-known figure on Rijeka's electronic scene, Antonova has also performed at clubs across Croatia as well as international festivals. She's released two solo EPs, won the Ambassador Award, and has been organising 'Caramel' dance nights at Rijeka's cult club Tunnel for three years in a row. Antonova is also a label manager at Karamarko's THANQ.