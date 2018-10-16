An adorable Croatian pooch has been awarded best in show at the 2018 Euro Dog Show. The dog, which was bred and raised in Croatia by owner Željka Halper, is not only Croatian by birth, but by also by breed. Dudu is a Dalmatian, a breed of spotted dog that hails from Southern Croatia.





Željka and Dudu had to travel hundreds of kilometres to take place in the competition, which was held in the Polish capital Warsaw. Luckily, it wasn't a mastiff waste of time as Dudu took first place. The competition was stiff as over 15, 000 dogs from all over Europe were registered at this year's show, but Dudu doggedly pursued the top prize and did his owner proud.



