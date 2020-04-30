Croatia's biggest archeological find of the 21st century

Remains of a Roman era sea vessel, believed to date to the 1st century A.D., have been discovered in Poreč. This find was, like the discovery of a Venetian waterfront in the same area, uncovered during construction work on Poreč's riviera.

The Archaeological Museum of Istria, the Poreč Heritage Museum and the Conservation Department of Pula are actively working together to research all archaeological finds on the city's waterfront. They aim to discover as much as possible about the rich history of Poreč which spans millennia.

The sea vessel was made by a sewing technique characteristic of the Roman era northern Adriatic. The vessel is thought to have measured 5 metres in length and 1.70 meters in width. It's also believed to have had a sail.

Because the vessel's framework has been so well preserved, its discovery is thought to be Croatia's greatest archeological find in the 21st century. As research on the boat continues, more details about the city's, region's and country's manifold past will come to light.

After initial documentation and research on the spot, the vessel will be carefully removed and desalinated in a specially made pool. Desalination is expected to be carried out by May 10.

Poreč's waterfront, an attraction in and of itself, featuring a perfect view of the surrounding Adriatic, will now no-doubt become an even bigger draw for locals, tourists and history buffs alike.

