Croatia's football stars rally in support of earthquake-hit Zagreb

At first, nobody could quite believe yesterday's news reports about the earthquake which struck Zagreb. The Croatian capital was already experiencing unprecedented scenes and protocol due to Coronavirus. But, just before 6.30 yesterday, a more immediate danger woke the city's residents. The earthquake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale and caused considerable damage to buildings across the city and in neighbouring villages and towns. Aftershocks continued throughout the day, night and even the next morning.

As pictures and video of the aftermath began to emerge, Croatia's football stars were quick to voice their support for Zagreb and its residents. Almost all are isolating themselves and training at home, as sports fixtures have been cancelled due to Coronavirus. Responding to the news, Real Madrid star and Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modrić posted a picture of a destroyed car on Instagram, accompanied by the message 'Hold on Zagreb!'