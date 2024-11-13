Croatia’s largest tourist resort investment takes shape in Poreč

Istrian hotel group Valamar has just presented its €139 million project to create a five-star tourist resort in Poreč, where the company is based. Due to open before the season starts in 2026, the Pical resort north of town will be the largest single investment of its kind to be initiated in Croatia.

While the complex, comprising more than 500 accommodation units, eight restaurants, ten bars and an expansive spa centre, is aimed at attracting holidaying visitors, Valamar CEO Željko Kukurin was quick to point out the benefits for local residents.

The general public will be able to take advantage of the walking trails, cycle paths, beach, pools and other sports facilities. A conference centre will be the largest in the region, and should encourage year-round activity here on Istria’s west coast.