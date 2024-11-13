Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Croatia’s largest tourist resort investment takes shape in Poreč

Valamar CEO Željko Kukurin presents the €139 million Pical initiative currently being constructed in the north of the Istrian resort

Peterjon Cresswell
Editor, Time Out Croatia
Pical hotel resort, Poreč
Srecko Niketic/PIXSELL
Advertising

Istrian hotel group Valamar has just presented its €139 million project to create a five-star tourist resort in Poreč, where the company is based. Due to open before the season starts in 2026, the Pical resort north of town will be the largest single investment of its kind to be initiated in Croatia.

While the complex, comprising more than 500 accommodation units, eight restaurants, ten bars and an expansive spa centre, is aimed at attracting holidaying visitors, Valamar CEO Željko Kukurin was quick to point out the benefits for local residents.

The general public will be able to take advantage of the walking trails, cycle paths, beach, pools and other sports facilities. A conference centre will be the largest in the region, and should encourage year-round activity here on Istria’s west coast.

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Time Out Croatia

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.