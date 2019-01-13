Cult cinema Kino Grič is closing to make way for a hotel development

Bad news: cult cinema and café-bar Kino Grič is closing down to make way for a new hotel development in the city centre. Kino Grič has screened films for 75 years at its dinky cinema near the main square on Jurišićevo 6. Grič café-bar is also one of Zagreb’s hipper watering holes, filled daily with eager young arty types earnestly exhaling billows of cigarette smoke. The iconic cinema was designed by famous Croatian architects Drago Ibler and Stjepan Planić in 1940 and was renamed Grič in 1990, reopening in 2005 as a cinema and event space for performances alongside film screenings. The cinema has screened exclusively European films since 2016 - its much-loved European film programme will move to a new location this year.