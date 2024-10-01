Cyclists cross Croatia for annual CRO Race

Today, Tuesday, October 1, marks the opening stage of the CRO Race, a professional cycling event held annually throughout Croatia which involves participants covering a course of more than 900 kilometres – from islands to the mainland – over six days. Competitors begin in the coastal town of Vodice in Šibenik-Knin County, hoping to come out on top by the time they reach the final leg in Zagreb. Many of the world’s best UCI road cycling teams and racers will be competing again in this year’s event, including Sir Mark Cavendish from the Isle of Man.

The race is split into six stages: Vodice to Sinj, Biograd to Novalja, Otočac to Opatija, Krk to Labin, Ozalj to Karlovac, and Sveta Nedelja to Zagreb. As well as being a highly competitive contest of top-level athleticism and physical endurance, the event showcases – for the eighth time – the richly beautiful diversity of Croatia’s regions, from historic cities to gorgeous natural backdrops.



The CRO Race is backed in part by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, alongside Croatia’s Tourist Board and the City of Zagreb, which eagerly awaits to crown a champion on October 6.



Full details on all six routes, the race’s format and a complete list of all competitors can be found on the CRO Race website.