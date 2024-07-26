Subscribe
Dance on summer nights at Zagreb’s Zrinjevac park

Every Friday and Saturday until August 24, romantic Zrinjevac park will host dance workshops and concerts – and it's all free!

Jan Bantic
Dance Party at Zrinjevac 2023
Boris Scitar/PIXSELLDance Party at Zrinjevac 2023
Returning once more to take advantage of the warm summer evenings, Zagreb’s Dance Party at Zrinjevac moves into this scenic central park and transforms it into an outdoor ballroom. Every Friday and Saturday evening, from July 26 until August 24, participants can partner up and learn the steps for various styles of dance, from jive to tango. The event is inspired by a local cultural tradition, in which Zrinjevac was a hotspot for dances every summer from the ’50s to the ’70s. 

Each weekend, workshops run from 6pm followed by a genre-appropriate live concert at 8pm. For both parts of the evening, attendance is completely free of charge.

If weather conditions are unfavourable, the programme will be moved to Sunday. For more details, including a full schedule, check the event’s website.

Where: Zrinjevac park, Zagreb
When: Each Friday and Saturday, July 26-Aug 24. Workshops 6pm, concerts 8pm.
Admission: FREE

