Defected Croatia reveal first guests for 2019

Defected Records have announced the first guests who will appear at their Defected Croatia festival in 2019. Defected Croatia is one of the youngest events to take place at the festival site in Tisno, near island Murter. However, the UK company is one of the largest independent house music labels in the world and have held residencies on Ibiza for many years, with their Glitterbox parties being their most recent success there. As a result, although new to the festival circuit in Croatia, they have proved to be an instant success. 2019 will be their third year in Croatia.

Among the headliners revealed are Armand Van Helden of You Don't Know Me, The Funk Phenomena and Duck Sauce Barbra Streisand fame. Fast and funky Chicago icon Derrick Carter also appears, as do Masters At Work's Kenny 'Dope' Gonzalez and 'Little' Louie Vega (pictured). New York's Todd Terry and his New Jersey neighbours Spen & Karizma will also visit as will one of the original 1980's dance mixers (and former Madonna producer), John Jellybean Benitez. Other highlights from this first wave include Dimitri From Paris, Eats Everything, Honey Dijon and Horse Meat Disco.