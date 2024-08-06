Dine 50 metres high over Dubrovnik!

The latest spectacular attraction in Dubrovnik is a restaurant that gives visitors bird’s eye views over the Adriatic. Opened this summer, Dinner in the Sky whisks 22 diners 50 metres up from the vantage point of Babin Kuk, the Pearl of the Adriatic and the Elaphiti Islands spread out before them as they enjoy gourmet cuisine.

Time Out Croatia speaks with co-founder Ivan Ivušić, who explains the concept and outlines plans for further panoramic experiences along the Croatian coast.

Time Out Croatia: What gave you the idea for such an unusual restaurant?

Dinner in the Sky: While travelling to Dubai last year, my wife Kristina and I went to the Dinner in the Sky restaurant there and were really impressed. We thought, since Dubrovnik doesn't have too many special things to offer like this, that it would be a great idea to bring it here.

We started talking about it with our partners Dražen Stjepić and Miran Bilić, and found a perfect location. That’s how it all started.

Dinner in the Sky

We are a part of the Dinner in the Sky franchise, and we have the exclusive representative for Croatia. They operate on five continents with many successful locations opened over the last 18 years. We are proud to be part of their network, especially since they have so much experience and strict guidelines regarding safety and all other procedures.

TOC: What practical difficulties are there to setting up this kind of restaurant?

Dinner in the Sky: We had a short window of 30 days after we signed a contract and I can tell you it was a tough task but we managed to do it. Our main priority was safety so we needed to do a lot of construction work in a short period of time. The other task was to find people who are experts in their field in the middle of the season. That was also really challenging! But now, when it’s all over, we are really proud of the team and all that we managed to pull out all the stops!

TOC: Is the restaurant open all year or just in the summer – and how often will the menu change?

Dinner in the Sky: The restaurant will be open until the end of October this year and we plan to reopen next May. The plan is to work May-Oct. We still haven't decided how often we will change the menu, but we will make sure to refresh our menu from time to time to make the dining experience vibrant and engaging.

TOC: What can people expect from a visit to Dinner in the Sky – and do you have any plans for the future?

Dinner in the Sky: I think the best way to answer this question is with our video:

Imagine being elevated 50 metres above the ground, surrounded by breathtaking views of Dubrovnik and all around it while enjoying a delicious meal.

We aspire to be Croatia’s most exclusive aerial dining experience with a 360-degree view, friendly and professional service and a beautiful atmosphere. For the future, our plan is to open new restaurants along the Croatian coast but first we need to make it perfect here!

Dinner in the Sky, Iva Dulčića 34, Babin Kuk, Dubrovnik. Daily 2pm-10pm.