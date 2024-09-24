Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Discover medieval artistry at Zagreb’s Klovićevi Dvori

Exhibition celebrates the works of Fortezza, master goldsmith and engraver from 16th-century Šibenik

Written by
Jan Bantic
Fortezza exhibition
Matija Habljak/PIXSELL
Advertising

Atmospheric Klovićevi Dvori is currently hosting an exhibition showcasing one of Dalmatia’s artistic greats from the 16th century. Pieces from around the world, including London’s V&A as well as items borrowed from Florence and Venice, will be on display, illustrating the craftsmanship of a relatively under-appreciated figure from Croatian history, Oracio Fortezza. A very first signed and dated engraved plate, courtesy of the British Museum, is also featured

Fortezza was one of the rare artisans of his time to sign his works with his full name - but rarer still, he emphasised that he and his works hailed from the coastal town of Šibenik in modern-day Croatia.

His works were, typical for the period, in thrall to antiquity and deeply steeped in Christian symbolism. The exhibition also focuses on the context of Fortezza’s time, his religious works related to contemporary conflict and stories of Slavic heroism in the face of the Ottoman threat.

The exhibition has been organised in collaboration with the British Croatian Society, whose Flora Turner Vutečić is one of its co-authors. The association aims to further the cultural understanding and exchange between the two countries through workshops, exhibitions, concerts and more.

Where: Klovićevi Dvori, Zagreb
When: Until November 10
Admission: €4

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Time Out Croatia

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.