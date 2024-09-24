Discover medieval artistry at Zagreb’s Klovićevi Dvori

Atmospheric Klovićevi Dvori is currently hosting an exhibition showcasing one of Dalmatia’s artistic greats from the 16th century. Pieces from around the world, including London’s V&A as well as items borrowed from Florence and Venice, will be on display, illustrating the craftsmanship of a relatively under-appreciated figure from Croatian history, Oracio Fortezza. A very first signed and dated engraved plate, courtesy of the British Museum, is also featured

Fortezza was one of the rare artisans of his time to sign his works with his full name - but rarer still, he emphasised that he and his works hailed from the coastal town of Šibenik in modern-day Croatia.

His works were, typical for the period, in thrall to antiquity and deeply steeped in Christian symbolism. The exhibition also focuses on the context of Fortezza’s time, his religious works related to contemporary conflict and stories of Slavic heroism in the face of the Ottoman threat.

The exhibition has been organised in collaboration with the British Croatian Society, whose Flora Turner Vutečić is one of its co-authors. The association aims to further the cultural understanding and exchange between the two countries through workshops, exhibitions, concerts and more.

Where: Klovićevi Dvori, Zagreb

When: Until November 10

Admission: €4