Download your free copy of Time Out Rijeka spring/summer

Spring is in the air and to celebrate, we've packed all of the amazing stuff happening in the city into our second edition of Time Out Rijeka.

Drinking, dancing and pagan beasts... Join thousands of revellers at Croatia’s biggest street party this weekend! More than just a costumed jamboree, bellringers known as Zvončari parade a centuries-old route, drinking wine, clanging bells and making noise to scare off the evil spirits of winter and bring on the new cycle of spring. We meet the people who make the carnival happen, from the costume designers to the DJs and the horn-headed Halubajska bellringers (P22). Get the best of spring in Rijeka with our seasonal guide (P26) and discover May’s celebration of LGBT+ and feminist culture (P47). Rijeka 2020 European Capital of Culture is all about diversity (P43) so join the parade and let your freak flag fly.

Download your free copy now or pick up your magazine at Tisak.