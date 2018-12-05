Hospitality On The Beach announce 2019 lineup

Croatia's rollicking drum n' bass music festival Hospitality On The Beach have announced their line up for next year. The festival, which is organised by famed UK drum n' bass label Hospital Records and their event brand Hospitality, will be returning to Tisno, near the island of Murter, for its second edition in 2019.

Headliners at this sophomore edition will include Andy C, Noisia, DJ Marky, Fabio, Nu:Logic, DJ Zinc and the label's founding members, London Elektricity. Also on the bill are High Contrast, DJ Hype, Friction, S.P.Y. Dbridge, Randall, Doc Scott, Danny Byrd, DJ Die and Logistics. The festival will also feature some of the best MCs working within the genre, with Lowqui, Chunky, Dynamite MC and DRS among those listed to appear.



Hospitality On The Beach takes place in Tisno, near island Murter, from 11 to 15 July 2019