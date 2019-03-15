Dubrovnik hosts the 16th Mediterranean fair of Healthy Food, Medicinal Herbs and Green Entrepreneurship

The 16th Mediterranean fair of Healthy Food, Medicinal Herbs and Green Entrepreneurship is currently taking place in Dubrovnik. It will held in the Hotel Tirena (pictured) and its grounds in Babin kuk, Dubrovnik.



More than 130 producers, exhibitors, experts and enthusiasts will gather and together welcome the public as they present eco-friendly and traditional products made in Croatia.

Hybrid and electric vehicles, ecologically sound furniture and clothing are among the featured displays this year as the exhibition focuses its attention on innovative new products.

Lectures, presentations, discussion, workshops and a gastronomic programme all form part of this year's event, with the cuisine sourced from sustainable origins and marked by its health-bringing qualities.



Dubrovnik-Neretva County's Joško Cebalo, the President of the Croatian Chamber of Agriculture Mladen Jakopović, the President of the Croatian Chamber of Commerce, Dubrovnik Terezina Orlić, the deputy head of the Fair Matea Kraljević and Nika Labaš from Valamar Riviera are among the VIP guests who will greet and address the event's guests. The event runs until 17 March.