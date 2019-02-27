The Croatian city of Dubrovnik is one of the most instagrammable places on earth. The social media platform compiled the data using geotags and keywords, producing a list of the top 40 most Instagrammable locations on the planet.

It's easy to understand why. The postcard-perfect picture of Dubrovnik's city walls rising up out of the Adriatic has coaxed millions of visitors to Dubrovnik, not least the team behind Game of Thrones, who shot several seasons here and helped to bolster its fame globally.

New York City came in first place, followed by Toronto, London, Paris and Rome. Dubrovnik came in at a very respectable 32, beating cities like Prague, Stockholm, Marrakech, Istanbul and Cape Town in the top 40, and also every other city in the world which did not make the top 40 list, including Zaprešić.

1.27 million tourists visited Dubrovnik last year, with most arrivées coming from the UK, USA, Germany, France, Spain, other parts of Croatia, Australia, Italy, Finland and Canada.

London was the third most popular place to be Instagrammed. Data did not reveal what percentage of London's Instagrammed photos were of visiting Balkan people pretending to make a call inside a red telephone box, but the number could be significantly large.



