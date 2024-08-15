Dubrovnik welcomes top Ibiza DJ for SONIC Festival at historic site

This weekend, August 16-17, the historic Lazareti complex and adjoining Komarda beach in Dubrovnik are hosting the third SONIC Festival, one of Croatia’s top DJ events.

Headlining will be Spain’s Paco Osuna, a veteran of Space Ibiza and top clubs in his native Barcelona. Sharing the bill is Barcelona-born DJ RENDHER, with Nero, Pablo Panda, Kali, Looka, MattButt & Meli, Bozzo and Francesco also featuring.

Lazareti, a former quarantine building completed in 1642, comprises ten halls overlooking the Adriatic, used in modern times for music festivals and cultural happenings. A unique attraction, it lies a short walk from Dubrovnik’s Old Town, making it easily accessible for those staying nearby and looking to party.

The festival programme is divided into two parts; a sunset stage at Komarda beach, and night sessions at the Lazareti club.

Tickets are still available at €29/day or €49 for a weekend pass.