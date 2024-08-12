Dubrovnik’s Kupari features among world’s most fascinating abandoned buildings

Inspired by a leading exponent of Urban Exploring, aka UrbEx, who has just written a book on the subject, the BBC has just published a list of the 12 most fascinating abandoned buildings in the world, including the Kupari complex outside Dubrovnik.

Recently in the news due to its upcoming conversion into a hotel resort, conceived by Zagreb-based architects 3LHD, this ruined military base 6km from Dubrovnik’s Old Town was also used a film set for the 2022 war drama Lee, starring Kate Winslet.

For her book, Project UrbEx, Ikumi Nakamura has been exploring abandoned buildings around the world for two decades. Beginning by sneaking into a deserted hospital in Osaka in her native Japan, Nakamura included Kupari along with similar fascinating ruins in Bali, China and America.

As she writes: "When civil war tore Yugoslavia apart in 1991… warships besieged the bay and this beautiful resort became rubble in the twinkling of an eye”.