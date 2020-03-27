EU will donate €1.16 billion to Croatia

Last week, the EU said it is dedicating €37 billion to fight the effects of Coronavirus within the union. Yesterday, we learned that €1.16 billion of this money will go to Croatia.



After announcing details of the awarded funds, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said that the main aim was to preserve health and jobs. The €37 billion Corona Response Investment Initiative has been set aside to help health care systems, small to medium-sized businesses and employment markets, plus other vulnerable sections of the economies belonging to EU member states.